Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.(California Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Officers helped with a special delivery on a rural road in California over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers in Buttonwillow, a small community outside of Bakersfield, were called to a medical emergency on state route 119 last Saturday.

Arriving officers said they found a woman in labor inside a car pulled to the side of the road.

Officer Pence and Officer Krahn put their training to work and “delivered a beautiful baby girl” at about 7:30 a.m., according to the department.

The CHP Central Division shared photos of the officers with the baby girl, including first responders holding the new baby wrapped in a yellow tarp.

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.(California Highway Patrol)

Authorities said mom and baby were taken to a hospital and are doing well.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole

Latest News

Verdant Cove Apartments sign (FILE)
GPD investigates shooting after victim dumped at apartment complex
A nearly century-old watch was uncovered near an old home in Virginia.
100-year-old watch found at Habitat for Humanity build site
Tech Tuesday: Neobiosis
Tech Tuesday: Neobiosis
Tech Tuesday: Neobiosis
100-year-old watch found at Habitat for Humanity building site