SWAT team arrests father and son after home raid in Bradford County

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a SWAT raid at a home in Brooker on Tuesday morning
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are behind bars after a SWAT raid in Brooker Tuesday morning.

Bradford County Sheriff’s office officials say the team executed a search warrant on a home in the area of Ward Street at 10:40 A.M.

Deputies arrested Clem Prescott, 70, and David Prescott, 45, on multiple drug charges. Deputies say the father and son were selling meth.

Bradford County deputies say the two were also stealing water from one neighbor and electricity from another.

Sheriff Gordon Smith describes it as “a sad situation.”

“At the end of the day,” Sheriff Smith says, “we hope the individuals we’ve taken into custody or going to take into custody wake up and say ‘you know what? I can get a job and go to work. I don’t have to look over my shoulder each and every day. And I can be productive in my community.’”

The men are also charged with keeping a nuisance structure.

They are booked at the Bradford County Jail on no bond until their first appearance Wednesday morning.

