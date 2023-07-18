SWAT team raids home in Bradford County

Bradford County Sheriff's Office executes search warrant
Bradford County Sheriff's Office executes search warrant(BCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a SWAT raid at a home in Brooker on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the team executed a search warrant on a home in the area of Ward Street at 10:40 a.m.

This developing story will be updated when additional information about the raid is released.

