SWAT team raids home in Bradford County
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a SWAT raid at a home in Brooker on Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the team executed a search warrant on a home in the area of Ward Street at 10:40 a.m.
This developing story will be updated when additional information about the raid is released.
