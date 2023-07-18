Tech Tuesday: Neobiosis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate, and today I’m here at Neobiosis. And joining me is Dr. Ian White, CEO and founder. Dr. White. Thank you so much for having us today on site.

Well, it’s my pleasure. Thank you for being here.

So explain to us, what is Neobiosis?

Well, we’re a relatively new biotech company. We’re focused in the area of regenerative medicine. Our tagline is regenerative science because we like to study how regenerative medicine comes about, the types of technology that’s evolved in regenerative medicine, and we develop products from birth tissue. So we’re able to take birth tissue from full-term pregnancies and turn those into medicines, and that’s sort of the main focus of what we’re doing here.

And how did your company start and what was the inspiration behind it?

Well, we started a few years ago now, and it was really hard to start a biotech company in the middle of Covid, but we got really lucky by meeting the guys up at Sid Martin Biotech. They offered us a space there, which really gave us the ability to establish ourselves. And without the University of Florida, it would’ve been impossible, I think. The resources that are available there are unlike anything that we’ve experienced anywhere else. And so we were able to take advantage of that. We were able to grow our R&D, and we still have a lab there now where we do all our research and development. But it was really that that allowed us to establish ourselves and become the company we are today.

And where are your products being utilized?

Well, we’re using them across the industry, in fact, so mostly in cosmetics. So we’re able to take these products, as I mentioned, and take human tissues like hyaluronic acid and use it in cosmetics. So if you go to a med spa and you receive a treatment, these products can be used to enhance the effects of those treatments or keep the effects of the treatments going much longer. So we have a big emphasis on cosmetics and aesthetics in med spas perhaps, but also we’ve just been approved by the FDA for an IND, which is an investigational new drug application. So it allows us to take these products because of their medicinal advantages over other medicines, we’re able to take those and actually treat things like post Covid syndrome, which currently has no treatment available on the market, but affects over 300 million people worldwide. And so we hope to be one of the first products out there that actually will effectively treat post Covid.

And there’s a constant team in here in Neobiosis of redefining medicine. What does that mean to you?

Well, to us it means bringing affordable healthcare to the majority of Americans because a lot of the medicines that we have access to these days are very expensive. They require a lot of insurance, and they’re not always very effective. These products work very well because they are coming from birth tissue, which is designed to promote tissue regeneration and modulate inflammation. And so they work across a broad range of indications. So no matter what the issue that you’re trying to treat, whether it’s something to do with arthritis or something to do with neurodegeneration, these products can theoretically provide the building blocks that the body needs to help heal itself.

And for people who want to learn more, where can they go?

Well, they can go to our website, which is neobiosis.com, but also we put a lot of information out on LinkedIn, so there’s a Neobiosis LinkedIn page, also my personal LinkedIn page, and we talk a lot about what we’re doing here and what we hope to achieve in the next year and two.

Well, Dr. Wright, thanks again for having us.

Oh, thank you for being here. It was a real pleasure.

And that’s it for Today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next time.

