UF IFAS officials invite farmers and researchers to annual ‘Corn Field Day’

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -Farmers and researchers gathered at Suwannee Valley Farm to learn everything about corn.

UF IFAS officials held Corn Field Day in Live Oak to present the latest research, varieties, and management techniques for corn production to growers in the suwannee valley.

They are educating them on topics like grain corn variety, nitrogen rate recommendation, and row spacing as well as phosphorus fertilization and view plots in the corn stakeholder engagement program competition.

“Northwest and northeast Florida is the main agriculture area where all the row crops are grown in Florida,” said Dr.Shivendra Kumar, UF IFAS regional specialized agent. “We have around 100 thousand or more of that of peanuts and 50 thousand acres of corn grown yearly.”

At the end of the discussion, they got to see where the corn is grown.

Officials are inviting more than 70 students, who are entering the IFAS program in the fall, for their tour of the field tomorrow starting at 10 a.m.

