Union County leaders ban travel trailer park special permits for a year

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s post-pandemic growth is causing an influx of mobile residents to the smallest county in the state. Now, Union County leaders are hoping to park certain properties for a year.

On Monday, Union County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the second reading of a moratorium on special permitting for travel trailer parks and campgrounds. For a year, those documents will not be approved as county leaders work on land codes to help better shape this growth. Ryan Perez is the chair of the board and helps direct a citizen charge committee.

“We are always trying to champion smart growth in the county, but we have experienced more and more people moving in travel trailers, and sheds if you will, with just drop cords hanging out the window. Sanitation safety concerns for these people and for the county,” said Perez.

The county does not have an official number of how many new trailers have moved in over the last few months. This moratorium will not affect current RV and trailer parks. Concerned residents came forward over the past four months with the hopes the board would address the issue.

“These are people that are putting a burden on our fire services, our EMS services, our trash services and they are people that don’t pay a special assessment either. I think that’s the biggest point of contention among the public,” said Perez.

Commissioners along with staff will help determine new land codes since the board also acts as the planning and zoning committee for the county.

