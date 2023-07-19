2 people arrested after attempt to smuggle drugs to inmate at Columbia County Jail

Mugshots of Arthur Burns (left) and Kristine Stephens (right) at the Columbia County Jail.
Mugshots of Arthur Burns (left) and Kristine Stephens (right) at the Columbia County Jail.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after they attempted to bring contraband to an inmate at the Columbia County Detention Facility on Tuesday.

Deputies say Arthur Burns, 58, and Kristine Stephens, 46, left a tube of Poligrip denture adhesive for an inmate. Upon further investigation, deputies say they discovered 20 Suboxone pills concealed in the tube.

Suboxone is a controlled substance that is prescribed to treat opioid dependence. Deputies say that because it is a controlled substance, Suboxone may have adverse effects if not taken as prescribed.

Deputies say that charges on a third suspect are pending.

Burns and Stephens are booked at the Columbia County Jail.

TRENDING: Alexander Springs closed after second alligator incident in a week

20 pills were found concealed in a Poligrip denture adhesive tube.
20 pills were found concealed in a Poligrip denture adhesive tube.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

TRENDING: Death row inmate appeal denied in 1994 kidnapping, murder in Lake City

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child

Latest News

Paige's Kitchen: Watermelon Lemonade
Paige’s Kitchen: Watermelon Lemonade
Paige’s Kitchen: Watermelon Lemonade
A "Florida Heritage" sign is installed outside the Riley House in Tallahassee.
Florida Board of Education approves African American History standards
Booking photo for Anthony Wainwright
Death row inmate appeal denied in 1994 kidnapping, murder in Lake City
They say this expansion will bring reliable, high-speed fiber optic internet to almost 500...
Cox announces expansion of fiber-optic internet to Archer and donation to Education Foundation