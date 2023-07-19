2 people arrested after attempt to smuggle drugs to inmate at Columbia County Jail

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after they attempted to bring contraband to an inmate at the Columbia County Detention Facility on Tuesday.

Deputies say Arthur Burns, 58, and Kristine Stephens, 46, left a tube of Poligrip denture adhesive for an inmate. Upon further investigation, deputies say they discovered 20 Suboxone pills concealed in the tube.

Suboxone is a controlled substance that is prescribed to treat opioid dependence. Deputies say that because it is a controlled substance, Suboxone may have adverse effects if not taken as prescribed.

Deputies say that charges on a third suspect are pending.

Burns and Stephens are booked at the Columbia County Jail.

20 pills were found concealed in a Poligrip denture adhesive tube. (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

