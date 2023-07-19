5-year-old from Ocala makes it to round 2 of national mullet competition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A kid from Ocala is moving forward in a national mullet contest!

5-year-old Granger Pietryka and his mullet, which his family calls “G-Man’s Mighty Mullet”, placed 12th in round 1 of the 2023 Kids Mullet Contest.

In round 1, fan votes and donations narrowed the competition to 100 kids under the age of 12. In round 2, fan votes will reset and the competition will introduce three judges to score each mullet.

People can also make donations to contribute to the overall score of contestants: 100% of donations go to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors to support military veterans.

Voting for round 2 takes place between July 20-July 24. Votes can be made on the Mullet Champ website. Granger’s page can be found here.

