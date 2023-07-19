Cox announces expansion of fiber-optic internet to Archer and donation to Education Foundation

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Archer will soon have broadband internet access.

Officials with Cox Communications announced plans to expand the internet service to the city at the Archer Community Center on Wednesday.

They say this expansion will bring reliable, high-speed fiber optic internet to almost 500 residents and businesses in Archer.

During the celebration announcement, Cox leaders also presented a $10,000 gift to The Education Foundation of Alachua County to benefit Archer Elementary School’s reading and STEM programs.

Cox officials say that residents who are interested in learning more about the service should visit their website.

