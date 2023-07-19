Former girlfriend of Tiger Woods drops $30 million lawsuit against him

FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am...
FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, Limerick, Ireland, Monday, July, 4, 2022. Herman has ended a $30 million lawsuit against the golf star.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison, FIle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend has agreed to drop her $30 million lawsuit, according to court filings.

The lawsuit involved how Erica Herman’s tenancy ended at the couple’s home in Florida when their six-year relationship came to an end.

Herman claimed agents with the golfer’s trust told her to pack a suitcase for a short vacation, then told her at the airport she had been locked out of the house.

Through the trust, Woods disputed that account in a court filing.

Herman has agreed to dismiss that lawsuit, pending the resolution of her appeal to nullify a non-disclosure agreement.

The court is still considering if her claims are subject to compelled arbitration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child

Latest News

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Marshall Meadors III was missing for...
Electric shock may have played role in man’s drowning
A car is buried in mud and rocks from recent flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New...
High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez holds press conference in Ocala
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez highlights record funding to combat Alzheimer’s and dementia
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit with campaign volunteers at the...
Trump’s target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him