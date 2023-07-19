Gainesville firefighters rescue construction worker who fell

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews saved a man at a construction site after he fell on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews say the man was working on the roof of the building on Northwest 15th Avenue around 12:40 p.m. He fell through an access hole in the roof. He dropped about 16 feet.

TRENDING: Shooting suspect in custody after two teenagers injured

Crews used a ladder truck to retrieve the man. He was taken to the hospital and his condition was stable.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.