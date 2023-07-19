Gainesville firefighters rescue construction worker who fell

GFR1882 completed a High Angle Rescue at 3215 NW 15th Ave to safely remove a worker who fell
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews saved a man at a construction site after he fell on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews say the man was working on the roof of the building on Northwest 15th Avenue around 12:40 p.m. He fell through an access hole in the roof. He dropped about 16 feet.

Crews used a ladder truck to retrieve the man. He was taken to the hospital and his condition was stable.

