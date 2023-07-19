Gators appear at SEC Media Days, downplay the lack of hype

Florida kicks off at Utah, Aug. 31
Back-to-back losing seasons have Florida flying under the radar
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -At SEC Media days, the Gators made their grand entrance in the Music City on Wednesday. While many questions continue to swirl around Florida football, there was no question more pressing than the new look of the defense under coordinator Austin Armstrong.

Last season, Florida gave up nearly 29 points a game and ranked 10th in the conference in total defense by giving up 411 yards of offense per game. Cornerback Jason Marshall believes that will change under Armstrong.

“The defense on how it went last year, we are coming in with a chip on our shoulder,” said Marshall. “We put our heads down and get ready to work. We are bought into the plan that coach Armstrong has delivered.”

However, with Armstrong bringing a new intensity to this defensive unit, it has challenged offensive standouts like wideout Ricky Pearsall to step it up a notch in practice.

“It makes me feel good because they make me better each and every day going against guys like Jason,” said Pearsall. “He is extremely talented. We have a lot of talent on this team, and it is about bringing that together and be that one unit. Coach Armstrong brings a great scheme to the defense so I think those guys are buying into that.”

“Not only is Austin hitting the ground running because he has worked with us in the past at Louisiana and he worked with Kirby at the University of Georgia, but the people around him are in year two,” said head coach Billy Napier. “The teacher is teaching the material for the second time.”

Marshall’s productivity did not fall off last season. He had 13 pass breakups and did not allow a touchdown. It is players like him who are buying in and looking to invest throughout the season. Florida kicks off at Utah on Aug. 31.

