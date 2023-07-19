Gators’ defense “ready to shock the world”

The team’s top cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. spoke with local reporters at SEC Media Days
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) - Florida’s defense has a new coordinator, identity, and attitude heading into the 2023 season.

The team’s top cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. spoke with local reporters at SEC Media Days prior to taking the stage for the team’s press conference. He praised new Defensive Coordinator Austin Armstrong’s energy and excitement, saying everyone is fully bought-in to the new system.

When asked about last year’s defensive performance and media predictions that have the team finishing near the bottom of the SEC East this season, Marshall Jr. said, “We’re ready to shock the world.” He says fans will see a more aggressive defense playing “with a chip on its shoulder.”

Head Coach Billy Napier discusses next Florida QB
Florida Head Coach Billy Napier speaks to local media outlets during SEC Media Days event

Marshall Jr. described the process of watching the opposing offense on film, then walking through their plays on the practice field, before going up against the offense in live reps as a difference between Armstrong’s coaching process and the previous staff’s.

Florida is slated to begin training camp on July 31st, with the first game coming on Thursday, August 31st at Utah.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child

Latest News

A microphone rests on a table during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days,...
TV20 interviews Florida Gators during SEC Media days
Florida Head Coach Billy Napier speaks to local media outlets during SEC Media Days event
Head Coach Billy Napier discusses next Florida QB
Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford (36) rounds third during an NCAA baseball game against...
UF’s Wyatt Langford signs with the Texas Rangers
Florida infielder Deric Fabian (23) warms up before an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M...
UF baseball update: Fabian transferred to Auburn; Nesbitt to UCF; Gators bring in Va. Tech catcher Donay