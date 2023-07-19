Gators’ defense “ready to shock the world”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) - Florida’s defense has a new coordinator, identity, and attitude heading into the 2023 season.

The team’s top cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. spoke with local reporters at SEC Media Days prior to taking the stage for the team’s press conference. He praised new Defensive Coordinator Austin Armstrong’s energy and excitement, saying everyone is fully bought-in to the new system.

When asked about last year’s defensive performance and media predictions that have the team finishing near the bottom of the SEC East this season, Marshall Jr. said, “We’re ready to shock the world.” He says fans will see a more aggressive defense playing “with a chip on its shoulder.”

Marshall Jr. described the process of watching the opposing offense on film, then walking through their plays on the practice field, before going up against the offense in live reps as a difference between Armstrong’s coaching process and the previous staff’s.

Florida is slated to begin training camp on July 31st, with the first game coming on Thursday, August 31st at Utah.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.