Head Coach Billy Napier discusses next Florida QB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) - The competition for the first-string quarterback position is still open as the Gators head into training camp.

Head Coach Billy Napier addressed the position battle at SEC Media Days prior to taking the stage for the team’s press conference. Napier told a group of local reporters that two training camp scrimmages will likely help the coaching staff sort out who starts and who serves as the backup this season.

Many in Gator Nation assumed Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz would start for the Gators due to his experience and slightly better performance than the returning Jack Miller in Florida’s Orange and Blue game this spring. Napier made it clear that Miller still has a chance to win the job while noting this could be figured out quickly; Florida’s first game is a true road game on a Thursday night at Utah.

“Ultimately, one of these guys is going to win over the staff and win over the team,” said Napier

The Gators’ number one wide receiver heading into the season, Ricky Pearsall, praised both Mertz and Miller. He emphasized the impact friendships between QB and wide receiver can have on the field, saying he’s close with both. Pearsall pointed out Mertz’s strengths of experience and football IQ, and expressed confidence in Miller’s “arm talent.”

RELATED: TV20 interviews Florida Gators during SEC Media days

Florida is slated to begin training camp on July 31st, with those all-important scrimmages currently on the schedule for August 10th and 18th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.