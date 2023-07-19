High school teams hype up their seasons on NCFL Media Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While the week of SEC Media Days have provided some hype to college football, the season arrives even faster for the players and coaches of high school football. Over 20 North Central Florida teams were in attendance at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille in Gainesville on Tuesday for their own Media Day.

High school practices begin on Jul. 31, leading up to the regular season opener on Aug. 25. It’s close enough that the guys can taste it.

“Fridays man, are the best days ever,” said Buchholz senior defensive end Kendall Jackson. “It’s the main thing I love and will miss the most when I go off to college. Being able to go on Friday, wear your jersey around school, and everybody says have a great game, congrats.”

“It’s kind of sad at the same time, I’m also like scared, but happy, because I’m leaving but scared that I don’t want to lose my friends after high school,” said Bell offensive and defensive lineman Lucas Stapp. “So Friday nights mean everything to me.”

“Everyone in town is in the stands,” said Dixie County head coach Brock Canaday. “You play the game Friday, get up Saturday and pump gas on your way to work and someone is going to stop and ask you something about the Dixie County Bears. To me, that’s what high school sports is all about.”

TV20 will begin its annual Countdown To Kickoff preseason team profiles on Monday, Jul. 24.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.