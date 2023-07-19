Kids at Akwaaba Freedom School participate in National Day of Social Action

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kids at the Akwaaba Freedom School joined in on a National Day of Social Action to stand against gun violence, organized by the Children’s Defense Fund.

They rapped, held signs and helped with a mural at the Clarence R. Kelly center to let people know that “youth aren’t bulletproof.”

“It’s extremely powerful,” said the school’s program director, Dr. Taryn Brown, “right? One of the things that I think is central and one of our core tenants at the Akwaaba Freedom School is making sure that our youth know that they have a voice and how they can use that voice to impact community.”

As part of the event, the creator of the mural at the Clarence r. Kelly center had kids place their hands on it as a commitment to their community.

“A commitment to our communities,” said Turbado Marabou, “a commitment to the reduction of the negativities that affect the community and begin to erode it...It brings me hope. It’s very encouraging for me to continue the work that I’ve done.”

The event came less than 24 hours after two teenagers were shot at nearby Fred Cone Park.

“It’s really sad,” said the school’s executive director, Dr. Shonika Coleman-King. “Our young people have so much potential and I think there’s so many opportunities to pour resources into our community so that young people know that there are alternatives.”

Coleman-King says she will not let incidents of gun violence discourage her from fighting against it.

“It is upsetting that this is something that children have to actually think about,” said Coleman-King, “but it is our reality...We could be upset and do nothing, or we could be upset and make a change so that this isn’t our reality.”

