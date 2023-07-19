Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez highlights record funding to combat Alzheimer’s and dementia

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez holds press conference in Ocala
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez holds press conference in Ocala
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez visited Ocala on Wednesday to highlight record funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research and care.

Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham joined Nuñez at the Elliott Center on Southwest 34th Avenue in Ocala. Sen. Keith Perry and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods were in attendance.

The new state budget allocates more than $65 million dollars for Alzheimer’s care and research, $12.5 million more than last year.

Nuñez says Florida ranks first in the country for funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“So that’s something we are very proud of we put our money where our mouth is and we understand we need to be forward-thinking and making sure we’re funding this in a way that’s appropriate,” said Nuñez.

She says more than 115,000 people in Marion county are over the age of 65, making them more vulnerable to the disease.

