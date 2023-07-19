Mayor Harvey Ward attends leadership conference in New York City

Michael R. Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies host the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership...
Michael R. Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies host the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative Mayors Programming at 731 Lexington Ave, New York, Sunday, July 16, 2023 (Photo by Craig Warga)(Bloomberg Philanthropies)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CITY, NY. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward has been representing Gainesville at a leadership conference in New York City for the past four days.

Mayor Ward attended the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, a four day event that kicks off the yearlong professional management training program. The initiative is held in New York City and has been hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies since 2017.

The event joins Harvard faculty with 40 mayors and 80 senior leaders from 27 U.S. cities and 13 international cities in an immersive classroom experience. Event officials say the program equips the leaders with tools to advance their leadership skills, improve problem-solving capacity, and strengthen city halls.

Four Florida mayors were in attendance of the event, representing Gainesville, Fort Lauderdale, Port St. Lucie, and Tallahassee.

TRENDING: Captain suspended months after winning court battle against Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

Caption

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez holds press conference in Ocala
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez highlights record funding to combat Alzheimer’s and dementia
Marion County Fire Rescue extinguished a boat fire in Dunnellon Tuesday afternoon.
MCFR extinguishes boat fire in Dunnellon
Marion County Fire Rescue extinguished a boat fire in Dunnellon Tuesday afternoon.
MCFR extinguishes boat fire in Dunnellon
Bloomberg Philanthropies hosts the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative Mayors...
Mayor Harvey Ward attends leadership conference in New York City