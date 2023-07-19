Mayor Harvey Ward attends leadership conference in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward has been representing Gainesville at a leadership conference in New York City for the past four days.

Mayor Ward attended the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, a four day event that kicks off the yearlong professional management training program. The initiative is held in New York City and has been hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies since 2017.

The event joins Harvard faculty with 40 mayors and 80 senior leaders from 27 U.S. cities and 13 international cities in an immersive classroom experience. Event officials say the program equips the leaders with tools to advance their leadership skills, improve problem-solving capacity, and strengthen city halls.

Four Florida mayors were in attendance of the event, representing Gainesville, Fort Lauderdale, Port St. Lucie, and Tallahassee.

TRENDING: Captain suspended months after winning court battle against Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

Autoplay Caption

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.