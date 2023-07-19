MCFR crews stop gas leak at Florida State Fire College

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire rescue crews stopped a gas leak at the Florida State Fire College Campus in Ocala.

Fire crew officials say they responded just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Teco Gas Company workers were on scene but were unable to shut off the gas.

A special operations hazmat team assisted firefighters in shutting off the two-inch gas line that caused the leak.

No injuries were reported.

TRENDING STORY: Alligator bites man at Alexander Springs, swim area closed

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.