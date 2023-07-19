MCFR extinguishes boat fire in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue extinguished a boat fire in Dunnellon Tuesday afternoon.

Fire rescue crew were dispatched at 2:25 P.M. to reports of a boat on a trailer that was caught on fire in a resident’s yard. The boat was 20 feet from the house and 10 feet from a wooden fence.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 2:28 P.M., extinguishing the fire and protecting an exposed tree.

Fire rescue officials say there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

