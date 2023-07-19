MCFR extinguishes boat fire in Dunnellon

Marion County Fire Rescue extinguished a boat fire in Dunnellon Tuesday afternoon.
(Marion County Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue extinguished a boat fire in Dunnellon Tuesday afternoon.

Fire rescue crew were dispatched at 2:25 P.M. to reports of a boat on a trailer that was caught on fire in a resident’s yard. The boat was 20 feet from the house and 10 feet from a wooden fence.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 2:28 P.M., extinguishing the fire and protecting an exposed tree.

Fire rescue officials say there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

RELATED: MCFR crews stop gas leak at Florida State Fire College

