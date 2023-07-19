Netflix cuts its cheapest ad-free plan in US and UK

Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.
Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Netflix is scrapping its least expensive ads-free plan for new members in the U.S. and U.K.

The basic plan, a single stream for $9.99 a month in the U.S., is no longer available for new or rejoining members.

Netflix said existing basic members can keep their plans.

The move by the streaming giant is meant to push customers to its ad-supported package, Standard with Ads.

Standard with Ads launched in November and costs $6.99 a month. It comes with an average of four minutes of unskippable ads per hour.

Netflix got rid of the basic plan in Canada last month.

