New high school at Santa Fe College opens this fall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Seats are still available for students interested in attending Santa Fe College’s new high school.

College officials are opening the Academy of Science and Technology at their northwest campus in Gainesville this fall.

Two tracks are being offered in health science along with two tracks for information technology.

Students can earn their high school diploma, associate’s degree in science, and at least two industry certifications when they become graduates.

Anyone interested in applying should email academy@sfcollege.edu.

