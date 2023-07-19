Ocala city leaders consider whether to allow indoor instead of outdoor playgrounds at some daycares

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Indoor playgrounds may soon be on the way to some daycares in Ocala. Ocala city council members considered an ordinance which was brought to their attention by an area business owner.

Anita Gonzalez owns Future Stars Preschool Academy and wants to open up another facility.

“When we purchased the new property, our intention was to put a preschool there, but the property doesn’t have enough playground space for the kids to go outside,” shared Anita Gonzalez, owner of Future Stars. “So I needed an alternative.”

She says the state adopted new guidelines that now allows facilities to utilize an indoor play area when outdoor space isn’t available. Now, she wants the same for Ocala.

“I’m looking to do maybe some rock climbing walls, different climbing activities, definitely so the kids can do their physical activity for the day,” stated Gonzalez. “I’m not taking that away from the kids I’m just making it indoors due to the space, due to where I’m located.”

Gonzalez says this will help businesses located in urban areas. However others say they have mixed feelings about the ordinance because children need outdoor play.

“My only concern would be just making sure the long-term effects of like children being in enclosed are for that extended period of time,” shared Dave Henningham with Fantastikids Academy.

Henningham states city leaders should consider physical, mental and emotional effects on children.

“I definitely think the children love it, especially after learning and just being in the classroom setting,” shared Henningham. “To get out and stretch and be outside, I think it’s pivotal for their growth.”

City council members meet for a vote on the ordinance on August 1st.

