Paige’s Kitchen: Watermelon Lemonade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s hot in the Sunshine State! That means it’s important to stay hydrated. If you are looking for something refreshing and healthy to drink this recipe is for you.

And to top it off, the beverage includes ingredients that are fresh right now in Florida. Enjoy!

Ingredients

3 cups watermelon, seeded and cubed

½ cucumber, peeled and chopped

2 lemons, squeezed for juice

1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped

Splash of simple syrup if needed

Directions

1. Add all ingredients together to a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth.

2. Strain the lemonade through a fine mesh strainer. (If you like pulp, you can skip this step.)

3. Pour the lemonade into a glass filled with ice cubes, and garnish with sliced cucumbers and basil leaves.

