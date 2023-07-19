Paige’s Kitchen: Watermelon Lemonade

If you are looking for something refreshing and healthy to drink this recipe is for you.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s hot in the Sunshine State! That means it’s important to stay hydrated. If you are looking for something refreshing and healthy to drink this recipe is for you.

And to top it off, the beverage includes ingredients that are fresh right now in Florida. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 3 cups watermelon, seeded and cubed
  • ½ cucumber, peeled and chopped
  • 2 lemons, squeezed for juice
  • 1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
  • Splash of simple syrup if needed

Directions

1. Add all ingredients together to a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth.

2. Strain the lemonade through a fine mesh strainer. (If you like pulp, you can skip this step.)

3. Pour the lemonade into a glass filled with ice cubes, and garnish with sliced cucumbers and basil leaves.

RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Dream

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child

Latest News

They say this expansion will bring reliable, high-speed fiber optic internet to almost 500...
Cox announces expansion of fiber-optic internet to Archer and donation to Education Foundation
Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille to celebrate 2nd anniversary with fundraising buffet for Ronald McDonald House
Cox announces expansion of fiber-optic internet to Archer and donation to Education Foundation
Paige’s Kitchen: Watermelon Lemonade