Shooting suspect in custody after two teenagers injured

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One suspect was taken into custody by Gainesville Police Department officers in connection to a shooting that injured two teenagers.

Officers confirm one of the teen victims is in critical condition after he was shot in a vehicle in the area of Fred Cone Park. He was then dropped off at Verdant Cove Apartments on Southeast 10th Place.

The second victim was grazed by a bullet and not seriously hurt.

Officers do not believe there are additional people involved in the shooting still in the community.

