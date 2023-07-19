Shooting suspect in custody after two teenagers injured

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting in Gainesville on Tuesday afternoon
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One suspect was taken into custody by Gainesville Police Department officers in connection to a shooting that injured two teenagers.

Officers confirm one of the teen victims is in critical condition after he was shot in a vehicle in the area of Fred Cone Park. He was then dropped off at Verdant Cove Apartments on Southeast 10th Place.

The second victim was grazed by a bullet and not seriously hurt.

Officers do not believe there are additional people involved in the shooting still in the community.

