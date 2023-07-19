Six applicants selected to interview for new Levy County judge position

The interviews will be held on August 1st at the Levy County Courthouse in Bronson starting at 9 a.m.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A position has opened for a new judge in Levy County and officials have selected their list of finalists.

Members of the 8th judicial nominating commission selected six applicants for interviews.

Judge James Browning stepped down in May.

All interviews are open to the public.

