Six applicants selected to interview for new Levy County judge position

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A position has opened for a new judge in Levy County and officials have selected their list of finalists.

Members of the 8th judicial nominating commission selected six applicants for interviews.

Judge James Browning stepped down in May.

TRENDING: Alexander Springs closed after second alligator incident in a week

The interviews will be held on August 1st at the Levy County Courthouse in Bronson starting at 9 a.m.

All interviews are open to the public.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.