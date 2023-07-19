Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille to celebrate 2nd anniversary with fundraising buffet for Ronald McDonald House

11% of all food sales and 66% of all beer, wine, and cocktail sales will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House charity
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille will celebrate its second anniversary on August 14 with a fundraising buffet for the Ronald McDonald House.

Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille, owned by former UF coach and football player Steve Spurrier, will be hosting a buffet from 5 P.M. to 10 P.M. on August 14. The restaurant’s representatives say there will be a filet mignon carving station, prime rib, shrimp and grits, and more.

They say the event will also include door prizes, including a limited edition commemorative coin celebrating the anniversary, autographed items, and a grand prize of a dinner with Steve and Jerri Spurrier at the restaurant.

11% of all food sales and 66% of all beer, wine, and cocktail sales will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House charity, which assists families with seriously ill children receiving treatment at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.

The percentages of donations represent significant numbers in Steve Spurrier’s career: 11 was his football number, and 66 was the year he won the Heisman.

Tickets for the event are $66 each and can be purchased at spurriers.com.

