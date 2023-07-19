State Board of Education approves new academic standards for African American history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - The state Board of Education approved new academic standards guiding the instruction of African American history, as numerous teachers objected to the changes and asked the board to put the proposal on hold.

The new standards cover lessons from kindergarten through high school.

For example, the kindergarten standards focus on teaching students about important Black historical figures.

State Education Commissioner Manny Diaz pushed back on assertions by various groups such as the Florida Education Association teachers union and the NAACP that the standards omit or rewrite key historical facts about the Black experience.

“As age appropriate, we go into some of the tougher subjects, all the way into the beginnings of the slave trade, Jim Crow laws, the Civil Rights Movement, and everything that occurred throughout our history.”

Several people, including classroom teachers and multiple Democratic state lawmakers, addressed the board and asked that members table the proposed standards to allow for changes.

Thomas Bugos teaches history in Seminole County.

“Our students deserve to be equipped with a comprehensive understanding of our nation’s past, even if the history is unpleasant.”

The updates to the African American history curriculum were required by a 2022 law, which Governor Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

