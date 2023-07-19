State guidelines require labor unions to have at least 60% membership

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New state guidelines for labor unions have teacher groups scrambling before the new school year starts.

Unions are now required to have at least 60% membership.

Carmen Ward with the Alachua County Education Association told the school board Tuesday night they have signed up about 1,500 employees, which is 43%.

TRENDING: FDOT officials studying Starke Bypass intersections

Dues no longer may be automatically deducted from paychecks.

Ward says they are offering teachers to pay electronically and with credit cards.

School starts August 10th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.