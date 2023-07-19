TV20 interviews Florida Gators during SEC Media days
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Jake Rongholt is on the road again, this time to catch up with the Florida Gators during SEC Media Days in Nashville.
Rongholt will speak with Florida Head Coach Billy Napier and members of the team Wednesday afternoon during an interview exclusively for local media outlets.
Then he will cover the Gators SEC press conference airing live on the SEC Network. Stay tuned all day Wednesday for news from the event.
