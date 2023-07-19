TV20 YOUR MONEY: Making your home more energy efficient

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some areas of your home should be touched up before you put your house on the market.

TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with the owner of National HomeCraft, Frank McKinney.

McKinney said the outside look of the house is crucial in getting people to buy.

As for energy efficiency, he said to focus on ceiling and attic insulation.

You can reach out to National HomeCraft through their website or phone (352) 622-7051.

