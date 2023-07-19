UF’s Wyatt Langford signs with the Texas Rangers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You can now refer to the Trenton Thunder as Wyatt, Texas Ranger.

Wyatt Langford, the Gator baseball star, Trenton native, and fourth overall pick in last week’s MLB Draft, has signed with the Texas Rangers for a reported $8 million bonus, a slightly higher value than what was he was slotted to earn. The terms were reported by MLB.com.

Langford earned the contract by hammering 47 home runs over his final two seasons as a Gator, including the two longest ever hit at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, as Florida made the College World Series finals last month.

Langford was also a .363 career hitter at at UF over nearly 500 at-bats, and has the patience to draw walks. His power and awareness should serve him well as he enters pro ball in he Rangers’ organization.

