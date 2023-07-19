Williston flooding on June 20 totaled at more than five inches in just four hours

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Williston are recovering from flooding brought on by storms in late June.

A representative of environmental engineering firm Wright Pierce told city council tonight that officially, more than five inches of rain fell in four hours on June 20.

Some storm ponds and systems that received more rain were overwhelmed.

City staffers admitted they are behind on responding to work orders to clean up after the flooding but expect to be caught up by the end of this month.

