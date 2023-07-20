10-month old girl dies after being left in a hot car in Macclenny

MACCLENNY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 10-month-old girl is dead after Baker County Sheriff’s Office deputies says the baby was left in a hot car in Macclenny.

Deputies say they found the child’s body in the car on Estates Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures were around the mid 90′s at the time.

Deputies say they don’t know how long the baby was left in the car but they are investigating and are expecting to file charges.

