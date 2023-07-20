71-year-old dies in Death Valley as temperatures soared past 121 degrees

The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by...
The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by walking short distances from their vehicles or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains.(Casey Patel/National Park Service)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (Gray News) – A 71-year-old man died in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday as temperatures skyrocketed to 121 degrees at the time of his death.

Park officials suspect heat was a factor in his death, although the Inyo County Coroner’s Office has not determined an official cause yet.

Park officials said the temperature at nearby Furnace Creek was 121 degrees, but the temperatures inside Golden Canyon where the man was found were “likely much higher” due to the canyon walls radiating the sun’s heat.

The entire globe has simmered to record heat both in June and July. (CNN, KTVN, KSNV, KEYE)

The man, who has not been identified, was found collapsed outside the restroom at Golden Canyon. He was wearing a sun hat and hiking clothes and was carrying a backpack. Officials found his car in the parking lot of the popular hiking trail.

According to a news release, other hikers discovered the man and called 911.

A medical helicopter was unable to respond due to the excessively high temperatures. Park rangers responded and performed CPR and used an AED, but they were unable to save the man.

The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by walking short distances from their vehicles or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains.

The 71-year-old man’s death is the second heat-related death in Death Valley this summer. A 65-year-old man died on July 3.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a...
Republican and Democratic senators clash over proposed ethics rules for the Supreme Court
Experts are concerned about large algae blooms off the coast of Southern California.
Toxic algae blooms take toll on marine life
Allie spent several days in the ICU with more than 19 broken bones, a lacerated liver and skull...
Young girl speaks after nearly dying in Fourth of July parade
Chief Theus started his career with Alachua County Fire Rescue more than 25 years ago as an EMT.
ACFR Chief Harold Theus serves as president of Florida Fire Chief’s Association
ACFR Chief Harold Theus serves as president of Florida Fire Chief’s Association