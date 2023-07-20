ACFR Chief Harold Theus serves as president of Florida Fire Chief’s Association

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Chief Harold Theus is now serving as the president of the Florida Fire Chief’s Association.

Chief Theus started his career with Alachua County Fire Rescue more than 25 years ago as an EMT.

He rose through the ranks and is in his 4th year as chief.

The State Fire Chief’s Association selects a new president each year.

Chief Theus, who previously served as vice president of the association, replaced Chief Douglas Riley from Lakeland Fire Department.

County Commissioners congratulated Chief Theus’s achievement in a video:

