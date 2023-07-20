ACFR and LCFR use Jaws of Life to rescue person from crash

Fire rescue units from Alachua County and Levy County responded to an accident where a pickup...
Fire rescue units from Alachua County and Levy County responded to an accident where a pickup truck crashed into a large oak tree.(Alachua County Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County and Alachua County Fire Rescue units responded to a vehicle accident that entrapped a patient Thursday morning.

Around 5:30 A.M., fire rescue units from Alachua County and Levy County responded to an accident where a pickup truck crashed into a large oak tree.

Fire rescue officials say the driver was heavily entrapped. The fire crews used Jaws of Life to quickly rescue the patient.

Levy County units transported the patient to a local hospital in stable condition.

TRENDING: Firefighters rescue worker after passing out on a roof

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Marion County firefighters were dispatched at 10:14 P.M. to reports of a structure fire located...
Marion County Firefighters extinguish RV motor home fire
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews use ladder truck to save man on a roof
Firefighters rescue worker after passing out on a roof
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews use ladder truck to save man on a roof
Firefighters rescue worker after passing out on a roof
Ocala residents react to Powerball jackpot