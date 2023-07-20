ACFR and LCFR use Jaws of Life to rescue person from crash

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County and Alachua County Fire Rescue units responded to a vehicle accident that entrapped a patient Thursday morning.

Around 5:30 A.M., fire rescue units from Alachua County and Levy County responded to an accident where a pickup truck crashed into a large oak tree.

Fire rescue officials say the driver was heavily entrapped. The fire crews used Jaws of Life to quickly rescue the patient.

Levy County units transported the patient to a local hospital in stable condition.

TRENDING: Firefighters rescue worker after passing out on a roof

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.