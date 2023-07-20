Alachua County Pets: Daphne, Marilyn, and Meadow

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

If you are looking to add a little bit of fun to your life, 10-month-old Daphne will fit right in. This light hearted pup loves toy, treat, and everything in between and is looking for a loving home.

One pup is just waiting to be the leading lady in your life, this is Marilyn. After a long day of playing outside this girl will give you her full attention with snuggles and love.

Lastly is this silliest of all pups Meadow. This fast learning girl loves to play with toys and wouldn’t being your forever friend.

The shelter is offering services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Alachua County Animal Resources is located at 3400 Northeast 53rd Avenue in Gainesville.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us. or 352-264-6870

