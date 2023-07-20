Back-to-school sales tax holiday set to begin Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida retailers hope for a boost to summer sales with the start Monday of a back-to-school sales tax holiday. The tax holiday, which will last through August 6th, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on clothes, shoes, school supplies and personal computers.

Lawmakers also approved a second similar holiday that will be held during the first two weeks of January, providing a chance to replenish supplies at the start of the spring semester.

Florida Retail Federation President Scott Shalley is optimistic for the upcoming discount period, hoping stores will see a boost in sales. “Our retailers are particularly excited, because this has kind of been the summer of travel. Candidly, some of our stores have been down a little bit. Hopefully, the back-to-school sales tax holiday will incentivize folks to get out and about and patronize their local retailer”, said Shalley.

National chains such as Office Depot, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have already announced back-to-school sales, with some including discount programs for students and teachers.

The two back-to-school holidays were included in a broad tax package approved in May. They are expected to make up $161 million of the $966 million in tax savings in the package.

