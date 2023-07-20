Firefighters rescue worker after passing out on a roof

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews use ladder truck to save man on a roof
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews use ladder truck to save man on a roof(GFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved a worker who was stuck on a roof after passing out in the heat.

Firefighters say a maintenance worker “suffered a heat emergency” and passed out on the roof of Sparrow Apartments around 6 p.m. He was unable to get back down due to the illness.

Crews used a ladder and rope techniques to get the man off the roof. He was then taken to the hospital.

