Firefighters rescue worker after passing out on a roof

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved a worker who was stuck on a roof after passing out in the heat.

Firefighters say a maintenance worker “suffered a heat emergency” and passed out on the roof of Sparrow Apartments around 6 p.m. He was unable to get back down due to the illness.

Crews used a ladder and rope techniques to get the man off the roof. He was then taken to the hospital.

