Florida football student section sells out ahead of 2023 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students are so excited for the 2023 Gators’ football season tickets are sold out in the student section.

It’s the third season in a row, the second under head coach Billy Napier, the student section has sold out. A limited number of single-game student tickets for select homes will be available for sale beginning Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. Students can purchase them here.

The Gators’ home opener will take place Sept. 9 vs. McNeese at 7:30 p.m.

