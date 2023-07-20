Florida football student section sells out ahead of 2023 season

UF hosts Utah for the first football game of the season at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
UF hosts Utah for the first football game of the season at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students are so excited for the 2023 Gators’ football season tickets are sold out in the student section.

It’s the third season in a row, the second under head coach Billy Napier, the student section has sold out. A limited number of single-game student tickets for select homes will be available for sale beginning Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. Students can purchase them here.

The Gators’ home opener will take place Sept. 9 vs. McNeese at 7:30 p.m.

SEC Media Day coverage:
SEC Media Days: Gators aim to make strides in year two under Billy Napier
Florida head coach Billy Napier speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference...
Gators appear at SEC Media Days, downplay the lack of hype
Florida offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun responds to questions during NCAA college football...
Gators’ defense “ready to shock the world”
Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. speaks at SEC Media Days event
Head Coach Billy Napier discusses next Florida QB
Florida Head Coach Billy Napier speaks to local media outlets during SEC Media Days event
TV20 interviews Florida Gators during SEC Media days
A microphone rests on a table during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days,...

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Chief Theus started his career with Alachua County Fire Rescue more than 25 years ago as an EMT.
ACFR Chief Harold Theus serves as president of Florida Fire Chief’s Association
ACFR Chief Harold Theus serves as president of Florida Fire Chief’s Association
UF IFAS Extension agents hold 22nd annual ‘Livestock & Forges Field Day’
Suspected drug trafficker arrested after leading Marion County deputies on chase
ACFR and LCFR use Jaws of Life to rescue person from crash