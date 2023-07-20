Florida schools have new rules to comply with LGBTQ instruction and students

Classroom (FILE)
Classroom (FILE)(WLBT)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Schools across the state now have the guidelines to help carry out new state laws for the upcoming school year. The Florida Board of Education approved policies regarding LGBTQ instruction, students, and staff.

But these new policies didn’t come without controversy.

The state board of education approved new rules to comply with the expansion of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act and a ban on teachers from asking students their preferred pronouns.

TRENDING: Back-to-school sales tax holiday set to begin Monday

Mother of four Jen Cousins told the board Wednesday she has two kids who identify as queer. She said the new rules contradict each other.

“I have the ultimate authority over my children’s educations. I tell the school I want my 15-year-old to be now known as Zebula, the school must obey my request. Further, If I wish him to be referred to as she, they must obey my request,” Cousins said.

Brevard County teacher Matthew Woodside felt these new rules are needed, including expanding the ban on sexual orientation and gender identity instruction to eighth grade.

“There are many educators who trade in that role as an educator and chosen to be activists instead, who see it as their role to segregate parents using their platform to push their views of sexuality on the youngest among us,” Woodside said.

RELATED: State Board of Education approves new academic standards for African American history

Under the new rules, teachers can be suspended or even lose their teaching licenses if they don’t follow these guidelines.

“As educators, it is our responsibility to help our students reach their highest potential, preparing them for success, preparing them for the real world,” Woodside said.

The rules also require students to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their sex assigned at birth.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward
Gainesville leaders declare gun violence is a public health crisis
Gainesville leaders declare gun violence is a public health crisis
Marion County Firefighters extinguish RV motor home fire
A back-to-school tax holiday approved in May will begin on Monday, July 24th, and will last...
Back-to-school sales tax holiday set to begin Monday