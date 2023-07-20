Four members of the Alachua County Association of Pharmacists honored at the state annual conference

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four North Central Florida pharmacists were recognized at a state annual conference.

The Florida Pharmacy Association held its 133rd annual state conference this month in Naples.

Four members from the Alachua County Association of Pharmacists were honored.

TRENDING: Gainesville City Commission to vote on large property tax increase Thursday

The list includes Sandra Buck-Camp of Lake City, Edwin Brown and Dr. Jeffry Consaul of Gainesville, and Dr. William Garst of Alachua.

The ACAP was also recognized with two awards for legislative involvement and community service.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.