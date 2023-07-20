Gainesville City Commission to vote on large property tax increase Thursday

Agenda documents show that city staff is proposing a 17% increase in the millage rate over the current year.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission, facing the loss of millions of dollars from the annual fund transfer from GRU, is planning to vote on a large property tax increase Thursday.

The increase over the rollback rate, which is the millage rate that would bring in the same income as last year, would be 29%.

The vote will be in the 5 p.m. portion of their meeting.

A public hearing over is tentatively scheduled for September 7.

