Gainesville City Commission to vote on large property tax increase Thursday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission, facing the loss of millions of dollars from the annual fund transfer from GRU, is planning to vote on a large property tax increase Thursday.

Agenda documents show that city staff is proposing a 17% increase in the millage rate over the current year.

The increase over the rollback rate, which is the millage rate that would bring in the same income as last year, would be 29%.

The vote will be in the 5 p.m. portion of their meeting.

A public hearing over is tentatively scheduled for September 7.

