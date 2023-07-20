Gainesville leaders declare gun violence is a public health crisis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City leaders in Gainesville declared gun violence a public health crisis on Thursday.

Gainesville city commissioners approved a resolution officially classifying gun violence as a public health crisis in Gainesville. Commissioners have discussed the action for months but now have given final approval.

It comes just a few weeks before city leaders host a two-day summit on gun violence in the city.

RELATED: Registration for the City of Gainesville’s gun violence prevention summit has opened

“We know that there are a lot of folks working hard to lower the level of gun violence in our community, but it’s not enough,” Mayor Harvey Ward. “While it may seem ceremonial, sometimes that ceremonial stuff is useful to move us forward.”

The resolution does not allow city leaders to use city resources for initiatives to stop gun violence.

RELATED: Kids at Akwaaba Freedom School participate in National Day of Social Action

In the latest report of Gun Violence, this week two teenagers were injured in a shooting near Fred Cone Park.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.