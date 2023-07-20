Group of UF alumni to play in The Basketball Tournament as Gataverse

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One of the more fun out-of season events for ex-college players is The Basketball Tournament that showcases teams of alumni from various NCAA programs playing together. For the first time, University of Florida alumni have formed a team.

The squad is called Gataverse TBT. They’ll hold a four-day training camp in Gainesville before heading to Louisville, Kentucky early next week for their first elimination game next Tuesday. TBT features a six-game, single elimination bracket with high stakes--a winner-take-all $1 million prize goes to the champion team.

The Gataverse roster consists of players from UF’s basketball past. The team is hosting an exhibition this Saturday at Santa Fe College, including a fan fest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and game action from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Florida lineup includes back-to-back national champions Corey Brewer, Taurean Green, and Lee Humphrey, plus other decorated former Gators like KeVaughn Allen and Erving Walker. Sixteen years after going back-to-back, it’ll be fun for Brewer to run it back.

“I have little boys, aged 14, 9, and 3,” said Brewer. “Now, they’re all old enough to understand dad was decent, dad could play a little bit, so it’s good to get out here and show them I can still play.”

“That’s the cool part of this for me, we have guys from different generations over the last 15 years or so of Florida basketball,” said Humphrey. “It’s awesome for me to play with Corey and Taurean, and see those guys.”

Gataverse TBT is coached by Florida alum Matt McCall.

