Marion County Firefighters extinguish RV motor home fire

FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - MCFR units extinguished an RV camper fire in Fort McCoy Wednesday night.

Marion County firefighters were dispatched at 10:14 P.M. to reports of a structure fire located in the 10700 block of NE 224th Place Road, Fort McCoy.

Fire officials say that firefighters arrived on scene at 10:19 P.M. to the RV fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters called the fire under control at 10:32 P.M. They report no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

