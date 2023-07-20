Marion County Firefighters extinguish RV motor home fire
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - MCFR units extinguished an RV camper fire in Fort McCoy Wednesday night.
Marion County firefighters were dispatched at 10:14 P.M. to reports of a structure fire located in the 10700 block of NE 224th Place Road, Fort McCoy.
Fire officials say that firefighters arrived on scene at 10:19 P.M. to the RV fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters called the fire under control at 10:32 P.M. They report no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.
