Marion County officials shut down park zip line project

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials stopped a new zipline meant for Coehadjoe Park in Ocala.

The Parks and Recreation department announced a new zip line would be built near the children’s playground back in January.

Construction already began, but county officials confirmed the project was scraped before opening to the public due to safety concerns. The zip line was built directly next to the playground and young children could possibly have gotten hurt.

One resident said she would have liked to have another activity at the park.

“I like that idea. I think you could add some food to it and drinks also,” said Blanca Fernandez.

Another person told TV20 he visits Coehadjoe Park every week and there is lots for people to do.

“The courts are really nice,” said Juan Perez. “We really enjoy the people and it seems to be a community down here so it’s really enjoyable, really nice.”

County officials have not shared when the zip line is scheduled to be removed, although some beams are still up in the park Wednesday night.

TV20 reached out to see how much it cost the county to build the zipline and the price to remove it, but have not received those numbers yet.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.