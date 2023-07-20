Ocala gang member facing up to 15 years in federal prison

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala gang member could face up to 15 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Clinton Kaham, 24, is being charged with possession of a firearm, by a convicted felon.

He was arrested following an indictment.

If convicted, he could spend 15 years behind bars.

Last July, officers say they found Kaham with a loaded gun that was reported stolen from Marion County.

