Ocala gang member facing up to 15 years in federal prison
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala gang member could face up to 15 years in federal prison.
According to court documents, Clinton Kaham, 24, is being charged with possession of a firearm, by a convicted felon.
He was arrested following an indictment.
If convicted, he could spend 15 years behind bars.
Last July, officers say they found Kaham with a loaded gun that was reported stolen from Marion County.
