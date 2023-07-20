Ocala residents react to Powerball jackpot

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As the jackpot increased, people were crossing their fingers.

“Lucky winner if you wanna text me, I’ll take 10% off the top you know.”

The Powerball Jackpot reached $1 billion, making it the third largest Powerball jackpot ever after no winning ticket was sold in the last drawing.

“I feel pretty good! I’m lucky everyday right when you wake up right, and then with this, I think I’ll feel luckier, said resident Nina Vhehela.”

The last Powerball jackpot was won on April 19th.

We asked those who are playing what they would do with $1 billion.

“I would pay off all my kids’ college tuition.”

“I’ll make my friend who owns this place retire, the girl that’s working here, she’ll be retiring, taking care of a lot of people that need it.”

Some were feeling extra generous.

“There’s always people hungry, there’s always people starving i donate to the homeless, churches always need money, said resident Paxton Clen.”

“I’ll probably like definitely invest with it, give some money to my family, buy a house, probably give back to charity too as well, said resident Jordan James.”

Although the odds were in 1 in 292 million, many long lines filled gas and liquor stores as people bought lotto tickets and had their eyes fixed on the prize.

According to the Powerball website, someone from California won the jackpot Wednesday night.

According to the Associated Press, the odds of being a winner are equivalent to being struck by lightning while drowning.

